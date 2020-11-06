On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: Men with guns arrested near vote counting in Philly

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 9:48 am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police said they arrested two men Thursday for not having permits to carry the guns they were armed with near the state convention center, where vote counting is ongoing.

Police said they had received information earlier in the day that individuals armed with firearms were on their way to the convention center in Philadelphia in a Hummer truck. The two men arrested acknowledged that the Hummer, spotted by officers near the center, was their vehicle, police said Friday.

An additional firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.

Both men will face firearm charges but have not been formally charged yet, police said. Their names had not been released as of Friday morning.

