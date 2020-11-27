On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Rabbi attacked at knifepoint by woman assailant in Vienna

By The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 4:18 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A rabbi was attacked at knifepoint in Vienna by a woman who ripped the Jewish skullcap from his head and yelled an anti-Semitic threat before fleeing, police in the Austrian capital said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon when the woman, described as about 50 years old and wearing a grey coat, suddenly approached the rabbi and pulled the knife from her handbag.

She kicked the rabbi in the leg, knocked his hat from his head, then tore off his kippah and yelled an anti-Semitic insult before fleeing, police said. Vienna’s main Jewish organization told Austrian broadcaster ORF the woman had screamed “slaughter all Jews.”

Police searched the area but were unable to find the woman.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Austria’s top security official, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, condemned the crime as an “attack on Jewish life in Vienna” and the case has been taken over by the agency that investigates acts of extremism and terrorism.

“In addition to the increased protection of synagogues that has already been ordered, all measures are being taken to quickly clear up this apparently anti-Semitic attack,” Nehammer said. “There is no tolerance for anti-Semitism, no matter whether it’s politically or religiously motivated.”

Police said the rabbi told first responders he had suffered no physical injuries.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need