On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Republican wins back US House seat in Southern California

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 2:17 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Michelle Steel has defeated first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda in a Southern California district.

It’s a big victory for the beleaguered California GOP after losing the seat in coastal Orange County’s 48th Congressional District in 2018.

It’s only the second time in over two decades that a Republican captured a Democratic-held congressional district in the state. And it comes two years after Republicans lost seven House seats to the Democrats.

Steel joins Washington state’s Marilyn Strickland as the first Korean American women elected to Congress. Strickland, a Democrat, won her race last week in a district southwest of Seattle.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday