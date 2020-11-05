On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Russian held after crucifixion stunt near security agency HQ

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 3:26 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian activist was detained by police Thursday after posing half-naked on a large wooden cross near Moscow’s headquarters of the top national security agency, mimicking Christ’s crucifixion.

Pavel Krisevich was detained after fellow activists attached him to the cross and doused the pavement in front with a liquid harmlessly burning at a low temperature. They also threw papers symbolizing criminal case materials into the flames until the police intervened.

The action organizers said they wanted to draw public attention to the activities of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency. Opposition activists have criticized the FSB for pushing politically-tinged investigations as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle dissent.

        Insight by Red Hat: Federal technology experts examine why establishing an organizational culture around outcomes, with DevSecOps supporting them, is crucial in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta