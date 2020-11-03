On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Senate Latest: Senate majority key for White House winner

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 5:19 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Senate races in the 2020 election (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Securing a Senate majority will be crucial for whichever candidate wins the White House.

Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda.

With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie.

Republicans are fighting to hold on to their slim majority against Democratic candidates who are challenging President Donald Trump’s allies across a vast political map.

Both parties see paths to victory, but the outcome might not be known on election night.

From New England to the Deep South and from the Midwest to the Mountain West, Republican incumbents are defending seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is facing off against Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2020 SENATE RACES:

