On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Travelers to Spain must provide negative COVID-19 test

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 12:05 pm
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Health Ministry said Wednesday that foreign travelers from countries considered high-risk areas for the coronavirus will be asked to provide proof of a negative test to visit Spain.

The ministry said that starting Nov. 23, travelers to Spain will be required to submit a negative test result from within 72 hours prior to their planned departure. They will be able to do so via the internet or with a document before boarding a plane.

The proof of being virus-free before traveling will come on top of the temperature checks performed on arriving passengers at Spain’s airports. The measure will apply to countries designated as “high risk.”

The EU considers member nations to be high-risk zones if either their 14-day cumulative case notification rate is 50 or more and the positive test rate for COVID-19 is 4% or more, or if their 14-day cumulative case notification rate is more than 150 per 100,000 inhabitants.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

For non-EU countries and European nations within the visa-free Schengen travel area, Spain will make its own evaluations based on cumulative cases over the previous two weeks and other factors.

Like most of Europe, Spain is struggling to contain a resurgence of virus infections. It has reported around 1.4 million confirmed cases and nearly 40,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Spain’s robust tourism industry, a pillar of its economy, has taken a huge hit due to fears and restrictions caused by the virus.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday