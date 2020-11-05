FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street rallies again as stocks ride post-election wave

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are still riding Wall Street’s post-election wave. The S&P 500 is rallying 1.9% in afternoon trading. Tuesday’s election still hasn’t made clear who will run the White House next year, though Joe Biden is pushing closer toward the needed mark. Markets are banking on the election leading to split control of Congress, which could mean the continuation of low tax rates and other business-friendly policies. Tech stocks helped lead the way amid rising expectations that a split Congress would not be as aggressive about targeting Big Tech for antitrust issues.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

751,000 seek US jobless benefits as virus hobbles economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic. A surge in viral cases and Congress’ failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans’ economic pain. Eight months after the pandemic flattened the economy, weekly jobless claims still point to a stream of layoffs. Before the virus struck in March, the weekly figure had remained below 300,000 for more than five straight years.

ESPN-LAYOFFS

ESPN announces 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid virus

UNDATED (AP) — Sports media giant ESPN is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs. The company says the cuts, which amount to about 10% of its employees, are due in large part to the pandemic. The company says the decision was made after exhausting other measures, such as furloughs and budget cuts. In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled. ESPN says the cuts are not concentrated in any one area.

PRODUCTIVITY

US productivity increases 4.9% in third quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity increased between July and September, but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. The Labor Department reports that productivity advanced 4.9% in the third quarter, following an even larger 10.6% surge in the second quarter. Labor costs fell by 8.9% after rising by 8.5% in the second quarter. Productivity measures the amount of output per hour of work and is a key component in rising living standards. Even with the third-quarter slowdown, productivity is higher than it has over much of the past decade.

MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.78%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are flat to lower this week, as the key 30-year rate fell to a new all-time low for the 12th time this year. The background of economic anxiety in the recession set off by the pandemic, which has depressed home loan rates through the year, was amplified in the past week by uncertainty over the presidential election. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan declined to 2.78% from 2.81% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.69% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage stayed at 2.32%.

GENERAL MOTORS-EARNINGS

Virus shutdowns in the rearview for US automakers, GM booms

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is posting huge third-quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months. GM swung back strongly from a $806 million loss in the second quarter, when it was restarting factories shuttered during the early stages of the pandemic. Automakers have sprinted out of their pandemic lockdowns, and GM’s big quarter follows similar performances at crosstown rivals Ford and Fiat. All three blew past Wall Street’s sales and profit projections.

EUROPE-DEFENSE PROJECTS

EU sets rules for US, UK and others to join defense projects

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed on a set of rules to allow outside countries like the United States or Britain to part in dozens of potentially lucrative defense projects. President Donald Trump had threatened to retaliate if U.S. companies were kept out. So far, 47 projects are afoot. They range from building command centers to developing drones and upgrading aircraft and tanks. Countries wanting to take part must share EU values and not contravene the bloc’s security interests. They should bring substantial added value to any project and not impose restrictions on how it operates. They must also have an information security agreement with the EU. Officials would not be drawn Thursday on which countries would be allowed to take part.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED NATIONS

UN to hold summit on COVID-19 in December

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has voted to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 3-4 to respond to the spread of the coronavirus around the globe and its “unprecedented” effects on societies, economies and global trade. The General Assembly voted 150-0, with the United States, Israel and Armenia abstaining, on a resolution authorizing the meeting. It will include prerecorded speeches by world leaders and a presentation and discussion led by the World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

BRITAIN-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE

AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses in January. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is working with the University of Oxford to develop one of the most closely watched COVID-19 vaccines, which is in late stage trials in the U.S., Britain and other countries to determine its safety and effectiveness. Once those results are reported, regulators will have to approve the vaccine for widespread use.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

Britain extends salary support for 5 months

LONDON (AP) — The British government has extended for five months a salary support program paying 80% of wages for those unemployed because of coronavirus restrictions. Britain’s treasury chief told lawmakers the program, which ended Oct. 31, will be extended until the end of March. Last week, the government put England into lockdown from Thursday until Dec. 2 because of surging coronavirus infections. Sunak says the economic effects of lockdown “are much longer lasting for businesses and areas than the duration of any restrictions.”

EUROPE-ECONOMY

EU cuts 2021 economic outlook as virus spreads

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has cut its outlook for the rebound from the pandemic shutdowns. The executive authority for the European Union said that things won’t reach pre-virus levels until 2023. That’s the takeaway from the autumn economy forecast. Growth is now foreseen at 4.2% next year for the 19 EU member countries that use the euro. That reflects fears about new lockdowns as numbers of infections increase. The European economy saw a strong rebound in July, August and September so the commission raised its growth forecast for this year. But the numbers are shakier than usual because there’s so much uncertainty about the course of the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DENMARK-MINKS

Danish farmers lament decision to cull all Denmark’s minks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish fur farmers say they’ve been dealt a major blow after the world’s largest mink fur exporter decided to cull all 15 million minks in Denmark’s farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the coronavirus to humans. The decision has also raised eyebrows among health experts. Fur Europe, a Brussels-based umbrella organization representing national associations in 28 European countries, said there was no indication mink farming was an important factor in transmitting the virus. The coronavirus evolves constantly and, to date, there is no evidence that any of the mutations have affected COVID-19′s impact on people.

BALLY’S CASINO SALE

Twin River OK’d to run Bally’s and renovate it quickly

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators gave approval Thursday to a Rhode Island company to operate Bally’s casino and quickly invest in renovations and repairs to Atlantic City’s poorest-performing gambling hall. The New Jersey Casino Control Commission allowed Twin River Worldwide Holdings to operate Bally’s once the sale closes in about two weeks. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement said at least $75 million of the $90 million Twin River plans to invest in renovations and repairs should be spent within three years. Bally’s currently ranks last among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of revenue won from gamblers.

TOY HALL OF FAME

Pioneering Black doll Baby Nancy enters Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has inducted its Class of 2020. The three honorees revealed Thursday are Baby Nancy, sidewalk chalk and the wooden block game Jenga. All were recognized for their creativity and popularity over time. Baby Nancy was introduced in 1968 and was the first Black baby doll to have an Afro and other authentic features. Hall of fame officials say her popularity exposed a long-standing demand for Black dolls considered ethnically correct. The Class of 2020 was chosen by experts from among 12 finalists. The hall of fame is located in The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.

The 2020 honorees were chosen by a panel of experts from among 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

TWO BLIND BROTHERS

Two blind brothers became Two Blind Brothers for a cause

NEW YORK (AP) — Would you buy something you can’t see? That’s the question posed by two New York brothers who’ve lost much of their vision to a rare degenerative eye disorder and have dedicated their lives — and livelihoods — to raising money for a cure. Bradford Manning, who is 35, and his 30-year-old brother, Bryan, are the founders of the clothing brand Two Blind Brothers. They’ve hit on a strategy that’s helped raise more than $700,000 for the cause: selling mystery boxes full of an assortment of their ultra-soft shirts, cozy socks, knit beanies and sunglasses. The sale of their mystery boxes, costing from $30 to $200, has become a social media phenomenon. The two turn over all profits from the boxes and their other sales to groups like the Foundation Fighting Blindness, funding research on retinal eye ailments like the one they’ve suffered from since they were 5, Stargardt disease.

