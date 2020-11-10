FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rise for 2nd day on coronavirus vaccine hopes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen for a second day on hopes progress toward a possible coronavirus vaccine might allow the world to revive manufacturing, shopping and normal life. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.3%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.7%. The Kospi in Seoul declined. India’s Sensex opened up 0.7%. Southeast Asian markets rose. Yesterday on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1.2% higher after Pfizer said data on a vaccine under development suggest it might be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ANTIBODY DRUG

US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. It’s a one-time treatment given through an IV. Tests are continuing, but the drug does not seem to help patients with more serious illness.

The therapy is still undergoing additional testing to establish its safety and effectiveness. It is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump received after contracting the virus last month.

The government previously reached an agreement to buy and supply much of the early production of the drug.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MBTA

Transit officials propose service cuts in wake of pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Greater Boston’s transportation agency has proposed a series of public transit cuts that officials say are needed after ridership plummeted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year.

Weekend commuter rail services, 25 bus routes, all ferry service, and subway service after midnight would be eliminated under the proposal.

Last month, the Metropolitan Bay Transportation Agency had 330,000 trips on an average weekday, down from the 1.26 million daily trips it had prior to the pandemic. Despite the drop in demand, the MBTA is still providing the same level of service — something officials said is unsustainable.

Other cities, including New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., are weighing service cuts as well.

EUROPE-TECH EXPORTS

EU agrees on tighter rules for surveillance tech exports

LONDON (AP) — The European Union on Monday agreed to tighten up rules for the sale and export of cybersurveillance technology.

EU lawmakers and the European Council reached a provisional deal to update controls of so-called dual use goods such as facial recognition technology and spyware to prevent them from being used to violate human rights.

Under the new rules, European companies will have to apply for government licenses to export certain products and they’ll have to meet criteria that have been beefed up to include requirements to consider whether the sale poses a risk to human rights.

EU countries will also have to be more transparent by publicly disclosing details about the export licenses they grant. And the rules can also be swiftly changed to cover emerging technologies.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK unemployment rises increases to 4.8%, highest since 2016

LONDON (AP) — The Office of National Statistics says U.K. unemployment rose to its highest level since 2016 in the three months through September as the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to shed workers.

The unemployment rate increased to 4.8% in the period, up 0.3 percentage points from last month and a full percentage point from a year earlier. The figure is still well below the peak of 8.5% reached in late 2011 after the global financial crisis.

The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic as government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 forced many businesses to lay off workers, while some shops and restaurants have closed for good.

BEYOND MEAT-RESULTS

Beyond Meat shares plummet on weak 3Q, McDonald’s questions

UNDATED (AP) — Beyond Meat’s stock plummeted after company executives struggled to explain the company’s weaker-than-expected third quarter sales and answer questions about whether it will make plant-based burgers for McDonald’s.

Beyond Meat’s shares, already down 4% when the markets closed Monday due to the confusion over McDonald’s, plummeted 22% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said it felt the full force of the coronavirus pandemic in the third quarter that ended Sept. 26. Consumer stockpiling in the second quarter, coupled with continuing struggles at restaurants and other food service customers, made demand unpredictable.

McDonald’s also raised questions when it wouldn’t confirm whether it’s working with Beyond Meat to develop its new McPlant burger. Beyond Meat insisted that it continues to work with McDonald’s.

MICROSOFT-DIGITAL CURRENCY THEFT

Former Microsoft worker gets 9 years in $10M fraud scheme

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Microsoft worker was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency — money authorities said he used to buy a $160,000 car and a lakefront home.

Volodymyr Kvashuk, a 26-year-old Ukrainian citizen living in Renton, Washington, was responsible for helping test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform.

Prosecutors said he stole digital currency such as gift cards or codes that could be redeemed for Microsoft products or gaming subscriptions, then resold them on the internet.

A federal jury convicted Kvashuk in February of tax, money laundering and fraud charges. In addition to prison time, the judge ordered him to pay more than $8.3 million in restitution.

Kvashuk could be deported following his prison term.

CHINA-SINGLES DAY

China gears up for world’s largest online shopping festival

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese consumers are expected to spend tens of billions of dollars on everything from fresh food to luxury goods during this year’s Singles’ Day online shopping festival, as the country recovers from the pandemic.

The shopping festival, which is the world’s largest and falls on Nov. 11 every year, is an annual extravaganza where China’s e-commerce companies, including Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, offer generous discounts on their platforms. Last year, shoppers spent $38.4 billion on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao.

This year’s festival will be closely watched as a barometer of consumption in China, which is beginning to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic after months of lockdowns earlier in the year.

