FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly higher as focus shifts to virus recovery

UNDATED (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a powerful worldwide rally spurred by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will help the global economy return to normal.

The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.3%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rebounded from early losses, adding 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.8%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.3% Shares in Taiwan were higher.

On Wall Street, stocks downshifted on Tuesday after a powerful worldwide rally the day before. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 3,545.53, after erasing most of an early loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% to 29,420.92 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.4%, to 11,553.86.

SUPREME COURT-HEALTH CARE

‘Obamacare’ likely to survive, high court arguments indicate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A more conservative Supreme Court appears unwilling to do what Republicans have long desired — kill off the Affordable Care Act.

That includes its key protections for pre-existing health conditions and subsidized insurance premiums that affect tens of millions of Americans.

The justices met a week after the election and remotely in the midst of a pandemic that has closed their majestic courtroom to hear the highest-profile case of the term so far.

They took on the latest Republican challenge to the law known as “Obamacare,” with three appointees of President Donald Trump, an avowed foe of the health care law, among them.

But at least one of those Trump appointees, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, seemed likely to vote to leave the bulk of the law intact, even if he were to find the law’s now-toothless mandate that everyone obtain health insurance to be unconstitutional.

US-ELECTION 2020-VOTING SYSTEM-MISINFORMATION

Posts falsify ties between election tech firm and Democrats

UNDATED (AP) — False claims are spreading online about an election tech company this week after many social media users interpreted a clerk’s error in Michigan as vote-rigging because it wrongly favored Joe Biden before being fixed.

Posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram claim without evidence that prominent Democrats have deep ties to Dominion Voting Systems, the company that supplies election equipment to Michigan and at least 30 states nationwide.

Claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the Clinton Foundation have interest or influence in Dominion are all unsubstantiated.

Dominion did not respond to a request for comment on these claims.

CHEMICAL CONTAMINATION LAWSUITS

New Jersey sues 3 firms over chemicals in drinking water

UNDATED (AP) — New Jersey is upping its efforts to force chemical companies to pay for decades of contamination of waterways by substances including so-called “forever chemicals” used to stain-proof clothing and produce non-stick cookware that have become ubiquitous in everyday life.

The state sued three companies on Tuesday, alleging they have failed to clean up, and in some instances continue to release, chemicals that have polluted water at opposite ends of the state in Edgewater and West Deptford.

The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down, and accumulate in the air, water, soil and even fish. They can harm fetuses and newborns, and have been associated with cancer.

J.C. PENNEY-SALE APPROVAL

U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney is on course to emerge from bankruptcy by Thanksgiving, after a U.S. bankruptcy court approved the sale of the ailing 118-year-old retailer to its two largest landlords and its primary lenders.

Under the deal announced earlier this fall, substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group.

With no other valid offers in sight, Penney’s fate was hanging by the wire. Penney’s financing agreement expires on Nov. 16 and the sale had to close by Nov. 20 to avoid going out of business.

Still, Penney faces an uphill challenge of attracting shoppers this holiday season.

LYFT-RESULTS

Lyft’s results show pain but also hope as some riders return

NEW YORK (AP) — Lyft is still feeling the pandemic’s severe impact on the ride-hailing industry but its third-quarter results show signs of a recovery from the previous three months when passengers stayed locked down.

The San Francisco-based company brought in $499.7 million in revenue in the three months that ended Sept. 30. That was down 48% from the same time last year. But it was up 47% from revenue in the April-June quarter.

CEO Logan Green said Lyft is encouraged by the ongoing recovery in ridesharing and the performance improvements in bikes and scooters.

APPLE-REDESIGNED MACS

Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together.

Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mobile operating system, although it appears some developers aren’t immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs.

Apple didn’t demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination. The new Mac chips promise faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer battery life.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG PARK

New Hong Kong park shows ‘Jaws’ to socially distanced crowd

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s first socially distanced outdoor entertainment park opened its doors to the public on Tuesday in an attempt by the entertainment industry to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park, called The Grounds, has a hundred socially distanced enclosed areas spaced about 5 feet apart that seat two to four people. The park’s other health measures include online pre-registration, health declarations, temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizer at each entrance and exit.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment programs, including live performances and an outdoor cinema.

On Tuesday, groups of viewers gathered for an outdoor screening of the Steven Spielberg movie “Jaws,” a 1975 classic about a great white shark terrifying a beach community.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS TRAVEL

Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life

UNDATED (AP) — Business travel might never look the same in the wake of the coronavirus.

Consulting firm McKinsey and Co. says it took international business travel five years to recover after the 2008 recession. But this time, the ease of videoconferencing could put a permanent dent in corporate trips.

Many companies, like Dubai-based television station operator MBC Group, say they’ve been able to do business just as well online, so they’re unlikely to travel as much when the pandemic ends. That’s chilling new for hotels, airlines and others that rely on business travelers. Corporate travel represents 21% of all travel spending globally, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.