FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares slip on faltering hopes for COVID vaccines

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks fell back across Asia today after gains for big technology shares pushed most Wall Street benchmarks higher.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.7% but the mood was more somber elsewhere in Asia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2%. In Seoul, the Kospi gave up 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5%.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower, the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, to 3,572.66 and is just 8 points below the record high it set in September. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 2%, to 11,786.43.

TIKTOK

TikTok asks court to intervene as Trump order looms

UNDATED (AP) — The future of TikTok is in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, and the popular video-sharing app is asking a federal court to intervene.

TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, has until today to sell off its U.S. operations under an executive order that Trump signed in August. Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a ByteDance proposal that would place TikTok under the oversight of American companies Oracle and Walmart. But TikTok said this week it’s received “no clarity” from the U.S. government about whether its proposals have been accepted.

The deal has been under a national-security review by the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which is led by the Treasury Department. A treasury spokeswoman said Wednesday evening that the department “remains focused” on resolving the alleged national security risks posed by TikTok.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOLIDAY SHIPPING CRUNCH

Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers and carriers are preparing for an online holiday shopping surge that could tax shipping networks and lead to delivery delays.

FedEx and UPS are ramping up their holiday hiring, while expanding their weekend operations and asking retailers to use their shipping network when there is more slack.

Stores are pushing their customers to buy early to smooth out the shipping peaks in the weeks leading up to Christmas. And they’re further expanding services like curbside pickup to minimize online shipping. Retailers, many of which were already using their physical stores as shipping hubs, are now designating some of their locations to handle even higher volumes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Ohio gov urges state to take surge seriously

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is urging people in his state to take the surging spread of coronavirus infections seriously. He made the plea Wednesday as he issued new orders on mask enforcement in businesses, gatherings across the state.

He also is threatening to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers if cases continue to rise. DeWine shifted the authority of mask enforcement from local counties to state officials.

If a business receives more than one violation it will have to close for 24 hours.

But the governor’s orders are not as far-reaching as in March, when Ohio became one of the first states to go into lockdown.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT-HYDROGEN

US nuclear lab partnering with utility to produce hydrogen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy production facility at a nuclear power plant in Minnesota with the help of a nuclear research lab in Idaho.

Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station in Red Wing, Minnesota.

The project announced this week is part of the Energy Department’s strategy to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions using nuclear power to generate carbon-free energy. Vehicles using hydrogen fuel cells, for example, produce only water vapor and warm air as exhaust. Hydrogen could also be used in industry, such as in the production of steel.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the British economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter of the year as many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted.

The Office for National Statistics says the economy grew by 15.5% in the July to September period. Though that was in line with market expectations, the pace of growth eased in September, with monthly growth of only 1.1%, a clear sign that the recovery was already running out of steam before a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The worry is that the economy will shrink again in the fourth quarter of the year after the resurgence of the virus led to the reimposition of restrictions across the U.K.

GERMANY-EARNS-SIEMENS

Siemens quarterly profit rises, last under CEO Kaeser

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German industrial firm Siemens says it increased profit in the most recent quarter despite the pandemic.

Profit after tax rose 28% to 1.88 billion. That figure was boosted by a gain from discontinued businesses. And Siemens made a profit for the full fiscal year of 4.2 billion euros, down from 2019.

The quarterly earnings are the last under CEO Joe Kaeser, who turns over the top job to current deputy Roland Busch in February.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.