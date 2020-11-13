FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly drop on worries over surging virus cases

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have mostly fallen as rising cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S., Europe and Asia add to worries that economies will once again be hamstrung by pandemic restrictions on travel and businesses.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished 0.5% lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi reversed course to add 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.9%.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 1%, to 3,537.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% to 29,080.17 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.7%, to 11,709.59.

ELECTION 2020-CEOs

Top CEOs largely silent on Trump election denial, for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — Only a few of America’s CEOs have made public statements about President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss. But many are worried about it in private.

About two dozen CEOs of major U.S. corporations attended a video conference on Nov. 6 to talk about what collective action they could take if they see an imminent threat to democracy.

Yale University Leadership Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says the CEOs agreed Trump has the right to make legal challenges alleging election fraud. But if he refuses to leave office or takes other steps to stay in power, the CEOs say they will act. Such actions would include public statements and pressuring legislators in their home states to follow the legal process of transferring power.

CHINA-US-INVESTMENT BAN

Trump bans US investment in Chinese military-linked firms

BEIJING (AP) — President Donald Trump has stepped up a conflict with China over security and technology by issuing an order barring Americans from investing in companies that U.S. officials say are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The order’s impact wasn’t immediately clear but it could add to pressure on companies including telecom equipment giant Huawei and video surveillance provider Hikvision that already face U.S. export bans and other sanctions.

It is Trump’s first major action toward China since he lost his re-election bid to challenger Joe Biden.

Economists and political analysts have said even if he was defeated Trump was likely to launch more actions against Beijing before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

ELECTION 2020-NO FRAUD

Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of federal and state officials says it has no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in last week’s presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.

The statement from cybersecurity experts, which trumpets the Nov. 3 election as the most secure in American history, amounts to the most direct repudiation to date of Trump’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.

It echoes repeated assertions by election experts and state officials that the election unfolded smoothly without broad irregularities.

ENBRIDGE ENERGY LINE 3

Minnesota grants key permits for Line 3 crude oil pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators have granted a stack of important approvals for Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota. The decisions set the long-delayed $2.6 billion project on the road toward beginning construction soon.

The approvals from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources clear the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to issue the remaining federal permits, though further steps remain after that.

Environmental and tribal groups have been fighting the project for years. They contend it threatens pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice and that the Canadian tar sands oil it would carry would aggravate climate change. But Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says the replacement pipeline will move oil more safely and create thousands of jobs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

California 2nd state to see 1 million infections

UNDATED (AP) — California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. Texas reached the mark earlier this week. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday that California surpassed the grim milestone.

It comes nearly 10 months after the first cases were confirmed in the most populous state.

After spiking in the summer, the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California declined markedly into the fall but now is surging again, like much of the nation.

This week, 11 counties had rates high enough that state restrictions were re-imposed on certain businesses and activities.

NKOREA-PRODUCTIVITY BATTLE

North Korea waging propaganda-heavy, 80-day labor campaign

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is waging an “80-day battle,” a propaganda-heavy labor campaign meant to bolster internal unity and boost production ahead of a ruling party congress in January.

Outside experts question whether the campaign will address North Korea’s fundamental economic problems. But they say it’s a tool used by the government to cement its grip on power as it grapples with multiple crises — U.S.-led sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

North Korean defectors say they were forced during such campaigns to toil for long hours at construction and other work without pay. They say they couldn’t publicly complain because of fear of harsh punishment.

JAPAN-NISSAN-CARLOS GHOSN TRIAL

Nissan’s damages case against absent Ghosn opens in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A civil court trial has begun in Japan over Nissan’s demand for 10 billion yen, or $95 million, in damages from its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The automaker sued Ghosn over what it says is harm suffered from various types of alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn jumped bail late last year while awaiting a separate criminal trial in Japan. He says in a statement today from Lebanon that the latest trial will prove his innocence. Nissan says it’s confident its allegations of Ghosn’s misconduct will become clear in the trial.

