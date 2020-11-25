FINANCIAL MARKETS

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly rising after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished up 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi lost early gains to decline 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.2%.

Sanford replaces CEO after controversial email about masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) —The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest has been replaced after telling employees that he had recovered from COVID-19 and was not wearing a mask. Sanford Health said in a release Tuesday that it has “mutually agreed to part ways” with longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, who took over in 1996.

Krabbenhoft told employees in an email that he believes he’s now immune to COVID-19 for “at least seven months and perhaps years to come.” The company’s Board of Trustees named Bill Gassen, who has been with the company since 2012.

Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has reached a settlement with the parents of Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee employee who was killed in 2016.

Authorities have concluded that Rich died in a botched robbery attempt, but a Fox story later falsely suggested that Seth Rich had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. There was a false Internet conspiracy theory that suggested that leaked emails had something to do with Rich’s death.

Joel and Mary Rich had accused Fox of exploiting their son’s death and subjecting them to emotional distress. They said they hoped the media will take more caution in the future. Neither the Riches nor Fox would disclose terms of the deal.

Minnesota issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota regulatory panel has signed off on Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, leaving only one minor state permit to go before construction can begin.

The independent Public Utilities Commission notified Enbridge Tuesday that the company has complied with its pre-construction requirements. Enbridge said in a statement that the authorization to begin construction means only a final construction storm water permit is needed from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency before construction can begin. The approval came one day after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final federal permit for the project.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge is fighting an order to shut down its oil pipeline that crosses the waterway connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

The Canadian company filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who demanded earlier this month that Line 5 be closed within 180 days.

Enbridge says the only agency with authority to regulate Line 5 is the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Whitmer based her order on revocation of an easement granted by the state in 1953 to run the pipeline across state land at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RadioShack, a fixture at the mall for decades, has been pulled from brink of death, again.

It’s the most prized name in the basket of brands that entrepreneur investors Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez have scooped up since the coronavirus pandemic bowled over the U.S. retail sector and sent a number of chains into bankruptcy protection.

Mehr and Lopez plan to make RadioShack a competitive again, this time online, rather than on street corners or in malls. However, unlike RadioShack’s glory years, it’s Amazon’s world now. The new owners say they hope to have RadioShack.com open for business by the end of the month.

