Wisconsin congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020 8:39 pm
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from the Republican lawmaker, who represents Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district.

The congressman said he began experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend and contacted his health care provider while at home in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Steil said he spent all of last week working in Washington, D.C.

“Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville,” he said.

Steil was first elected in 2018 and held on to his seat in Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district, which includes Kenosha and Racine counties and portions of Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties.

