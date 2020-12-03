Trending:
3 Florida deputies on leave after suspect shot, killed

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 7:22 pm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida sheriff’s deputies were placed on paid leave Tuesday, a day after authorities fatally shot a wanted suspect who was accused of pointing a gun at them.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull over the man Monday afternoon, but began chasing the suspect after he refused to stop, the agency said.

The man, who had several outstanding felony warrants, later stopped his car, got out and started running toward a shopping center before he turned around and pointed a gun at the deputies, Sheriff David Morgan said, according to news outlets.

“That’s when gunfire was exchanged, and the individual is deceased,” Morgan added.

Deputies fired multiple rounds, killing the man. Officials did not immediately release the names, ages or races of those involved. No deputies were wounded, officials said.

Escambia County Sheriff-elect Chip Simmons said the man was wanted for multiple violent felony charges including kidnapping and assault.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was set to investigate the shooting.

