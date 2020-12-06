On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
6 officers injured in suicide attack in southern Russia

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 9:32 am
MOSCOW (AP) — At least six Russian law enforcement officers were injured Friday in the country’s south when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a local office of the top security agency, authorities said.

The explosion occurred outside the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Uchkeken in the Karachayevo-Cherkessiya region of Russia’s North Caucasus, Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement.

The Interfax news agency reported that an explosive device first went off outside the building early Friday, hurting no one. When law enforcement officers gathered to inspect the site, the suicide bomber approached them and detonated explosives, killing himself.

Chechnya, Karachayevo-Cherkessiya and other regions in Russia’s volatile North Caucasus have faced bombings and other attacks by Islamist militants, some of whom have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group.

