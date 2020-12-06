Trending:
Acting US defense secretary in Indonesia on Asia tour

By EDNA TARIGAN
December 6, 2020 11:46 pm
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The acting U.S. secretary of defense met with his counterpart in Indonesia on Monday as part of a visit to Asia in which he will push Washington’s free and open Indo-Pacific policy.

Christopher Miller met Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto on Monday, according to Prabowo’s office.

The Pentagon has said during his trip Miller will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of the bilateral defense relationships and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

After Indonesia, Miller will head to the Philippines.

Miller was installed by President Donald Trump on Nov. 9 after he fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

