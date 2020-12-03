On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Afghan officials: Suicide car bomber kills 3 intel officers

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:44 am
1 min read
      

GARDEZ, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide car bomber killed at least three intelligence officers in an attack on a security convoy on patrol in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday evening, officials said.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Paktia province, which also left 19 civilians wounded and several nearby stores partially destroyed, according to Mohammad Halim Fidayee, the provincial governor.

The convoy was targeted while on patrol along the main highway linking the provincial capital of Gardes with neighboring Khost province.

The attack comes as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban have made progress in peace talks underway in Qatar, following a three-month impasse, and this week agreed on rules and procedures for the negotiations.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

They are now discussing what issues should be on the agenda of the negotiations. The talks are a U.S.-brokered effort to get the warring sides to negotiate an end to the country’s decades of war and violence.

There has been a sharp rise in violence this year, with a surge of attacks by the Taliban targeting Afghanistan’s beleaguered security forces since the start of peace talks in Qatar in September, as well as attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year