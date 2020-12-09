On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Government News

Albanians protesters demand interior minister's resignation

By LLAZAR SEMINI
December 9, 2020 11:46 am
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Several hundred Albanians protested Wednesday to demand the resignation of the interior minister after the killing of a 25-year-old man a day earlier.

Media reported that protesters threw objects at police officers and the interior ministry building and at least one police officer, a protester and a journalist were injured in sporadic clashes while people tried to enter the ministry.

Klodian Rasha was shot dead during the country’s overnight curfew a day earlier after not responding to police calls to stop.

Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj said police were investigating how the incident occurred.

Hundreds of protesters defied rain and the government rules prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, rallying first at the interior ministry and then along the boulevard at the prime minister’s office.

Albanian authorities have imposed several lockdown measures including prohibiting gatherings, mandatory mask wearing and an overnight curfew to try to prevent a surge of new cases.

Protesters said the rally was not political, but some opposition supporters were seen among them.

In April next year Albania holds parliamentary election.

