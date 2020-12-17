On Air: Panel Discussions
Correction: Racial Injustice-Minnesota-Extremists story

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 12:04 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published Dec. 16, 2020, about the guilty plea of Benjamin Teeter, The Associated Press erroneously reported that authorities believed Teeter and his co-defendant sold suppressors to Hamas. According to his plea agreement, Teeter admitted that he his co-defendant delivered the suppressors to an informant and an undercover FBI employee, believing they were going to Hamas.

