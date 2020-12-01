On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Auditor: Professor owes nearly $2,000 after ‘Scholar Strike’

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 6:21 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state auditor demanded Tuesday that a University of Mississippi professor pay nearly $2,000 after a two-day “work stoppage” to protest police brutality and other racial inequities

State Auditor Shad White demanded sociology professor James Thomas pay $1,912.42 — $946.74 for pay and $965.68 for interest and investigative costs. White said Tuesday that the strike was illegal.

White began investigating the sociology professor after Thomas participated in a Sept. 8-9 “Scholar Strike” in which professors and others halted their classes to protest racism, police brutality and other racial injustice issues.

“It’s simple—the taxpayers of Mississippi cannot pay someone when they did not provide the good or service they were hired to provide,” White said in a statement. “In short, he refused to perform his job duties, and his tuition-paying students suffered as a result. The taxpayers and donors to the university suffered, too.”

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Thomas’ attorney, Rob McDuff, has said Thomas met his responsibilities that week and did nothing illegal. He said the professor prepares lectures and reading assignments and allows students to work at their own pace each week.

“If the auditor wants to pay (Thomas) extra for the personal days he has not used, the weekends and holidays he has worked over the years, including those he worked preparing the lesson plan that week, then maybe we can talk about whether he should pay any money because of his participation in the Scholar Strike,” McDuff said in a statement to the Clarion Ledger.

The outspoken sociology professor has sometimes clashed with state Republicans. After Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court in October 2018, Thomas came under broad criticism from conservatives after the professor said on Twitter that people should disrupt U.S. senators’ meals. “They don’t deserve your civility,” Thomas wrote.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game