On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

California becomes 1st state to record 2 million virus cases

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 9:44 am
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has become the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday morning showed the nation’s most populous state has a total of 2,010,157 infections. There have been more than 23,000 deaths.

The grim milestone comes as the COVID-19 crisis that health officials say stems from Thanksgiving gatherings strains California’s medical system. More than 18,000 people are hospitalized and many of the state’s intensive care units are filled.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car