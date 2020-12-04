On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Erdogan says he hopes France gets rid of President Macron

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 8:50 am
< a min read
      

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has renewed his vitriolic attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron, saying he hopes France will get rid of him soon.

Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Macron “trouble” for France, which he said was experiencing a dangerous time under his leadership.

“My wish is for France to get rid of the Macron trouble as soon as possible,” Erdogan said. Otherwise, Erdogan claimed, France would not be able to overcome the Yellow Vest protest movement against social injustice in the country.

Erdogan also said France has lost its credibility as an intermediary of the Minsk group, which was created in the 1990s to encourage peaceful resolution for the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. France has sided with Armenia in that conflict, and Turkey with Azerbaijan.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Erdogan’s comments come amid harsh rhetoric from both leaders. Relations have been tense over a host of issues, including what Erdogan characterizes as French Islamopohobia, energy disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya.

Last month Erdogan said Macron needed his head examined for defending caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service