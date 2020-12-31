Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Ex-Alabama officer dies after fall; was shot on duty in 1995

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 6:59 pm
< a min read
      

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — A man who retired from an Alabama police department after being accidentally shot 25 years ago in the head while on duty has died after a fall at his home.

Decreased mobility caused by trauma from the bullet wound contributed to Randall Versie Smith’s fall, Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates told WSFA-TV. Smith fell at his home in Vestavia Hills, a suburb southeast of Birmingham, and was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday.

Smith was working for the Birmingham Police Department when he was shot in 1995. The department said a memorial service will be held Saturday.

On March 22, 1995, Smith and other officers responded to a domestic dispute involving someone with a gun in Ensley, and Smith rescued a toddler. During that incident, another officer accidentally shot Smith.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Smith was unable to return to service and took medical retirement in early 1996.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose