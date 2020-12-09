Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Fire hits building occupied by squatters in Spain; 17 hurt

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A fire raged through an abandoned building occupied by squatters in Badalona in northeastern Spain late Wednesday, injuring at least 17 people, including two in critical condition, authorities said.

Firefighters said they rescued around 30 people from windows as the building burned.

Fire Chief David Borrell added that firefighters did not have time to confirm that the building was empty before the roof collapsed, making it impossible to continue the search because the fire continued. Officials predicted it would take several more hours to control the blaze, which engulfed the building.

Badalona Mayor Xavier García Albiol said the building had been occupied by over a hundred squatters. He said 60 of those people had been accounted for so far.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Badalona, a city of about 200,000 people, is just north of Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers