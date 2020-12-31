Trending:
Former US Sen. Saxby Chambliss recovering from stroke

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:48 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss is recovering from a minor stroke, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

Chambliss, 77, was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and is being treated at its Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center, spokeswoman Lauren Claffey Tomlinson said.

Chambliss suffered the stroke on Tuesday and is expected to make a complete recovery, Tomlinson said in a statement.

“He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery,” she said. “Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.”

Chambliss, a Republican from Moultrie, Georgia, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1994. He served four terms in the House.

He was elected to the Senate after a 2002 campaign in which he defeated Democratic incumbent Max Cleland. In January 2013, he announced that he would not seek re-election.

