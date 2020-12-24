On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
How the Dow and other major stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 2:03 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve, as investors went into the holiday weekend not bothered by President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week.

Trading was extremely light in the abbreviated session ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq ended at 1 p.m. ET instead of the usual 4 p.m. ET. Volume was a less than half of a typical trading day.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.05 points, or 0.4%, to 3,703.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.04 points, or 0.2%, to 30,199.87.

The Nasdaq composite added 33.62 points, or 0.3%, to 12,804.73

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.15 points, or 0.2%, to 2,003.95

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 6.35 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow rose 20.82 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq rose 49.10 points, or 0.4%

The Russell 2000 rose 33.96 points, 1.7%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is 472.28 points, or 14.6%

The Dow is up 1,661.43 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,832.13 points, 42.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 335.48 points, or 20.1%.

