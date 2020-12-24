On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Local politician who fled sentencing is found 23 years later

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 2:31 pm
< a min read
      

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A former New York town supervisor who was wanted for over 20 years has been arrested in Ohio.

Former Mentz Supervisor William Jones is being held at the Butler County jail in Ohio and awaits extradition to New York’s Cayuga County, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Jones, 71, was convicted of the criminal sale of a firearm in 1997, and while out on a $20,000 bond he failed to show up for sentencing.

Jones was accused of selling eight handguns after his pistol permit was suspended following an eight-month prison sentence for official misconduct as Mentz town supervisor.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

An officer in Waverly, Ohio, found Jones by chance Sunday when he stopped to help a limping man, who did not have identification and turned out to be Jones.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said Jones has been living in Ohio for an undetermined amount of time under an assumed identity.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car