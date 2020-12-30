Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:00 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night, authorities said.

Department spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony.

Elder said gunshots were exchanged. He said the man was pronounced dead by medical personnel. A woman in the car was unhurt, Elder said.

Elder said no officers were hurt. He said he didn’t know how many officers were at the scene carrying out the traffic stop. He said the officers’ body cameras were on.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|30 Nintex RPA Overview
12|30 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car