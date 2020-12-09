On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 2:33 pm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.”

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf said he continues to work remotely.

