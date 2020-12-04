On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 7:20 am
NEW YORK (AP) — At least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. and they didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ office in New York City.

