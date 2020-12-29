On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Thousands demand ouster of Nepal leader as party feud grows

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 7:21 am
1 min read
      

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of a splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party rallied in the capital on Tuesday demanding the prime minister’s ouster and the reinstatement of the Parliament he dissolved amid an escalating party feud.

The protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli while they marched peacefully in the center of Kathmandu as thousands of riot police kept close watch.

Participants said they will hold larger protests if Parliament isn’t reinstated. Several petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court against the prime minister’s action.

“We are protesting the unconstitutional move by the prime minister and we will continue to protest until Parliament is reinstated,” said Laxman Lamsal, a regional assembly member.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament on Dec. 20 on the recommendation of the prime minister and announced new elections will be held on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

Oli became prime minister after his Nepal Communist Party won elections three years ago. Oli’s party and the party of former Maoist rebels had merged to form a unified Communist party.

Tensions, however, have grown between Oli and the leader of the former rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chair of the party. The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister’s term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.

The opposition has also accused Oli’s government of corruption and his administration has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Oli also has been accused of moving closer to China and drifting away from Nepal’s traditional partner, India, since taking power.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier