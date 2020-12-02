On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine resumes campaign

By RISDEL KASASIRA
December 2, 2020 2:31 pm
1 min read
      

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine said Wednesday he would resume his campaign after suspending it in protest over police brutality.

Wine spoke to journalists in the capital, Kampala, after meeting the head of the country’s electoral body. He suspended his campaign on Tuesday after police shot his car tires and fired rubber bullets that injured his bodyguards and supporters.

“We came here to tell the electoral commission to take charge of the electoral process or resign if they cannot stop police brutality,” Wine said after meeting with electoral commission chief Simon Byabakama.

Wine, who carried photos of his injured supporters to the meeting, said the commission promised to address his concerns.

The singer has captured the imagination of many in Uganda as he challenges President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 36 years.

Police accuse Wine of flouting COVID-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to address fewer than 200 people.

Violent protests left 54 people dead last month after police arrested him and charged him with involving in acts that can spread the infectious disease. It was the country’s worst unrest in a decade,

The electoral commission chief later told journalists that all presidential candidates must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“No one is above the law. All the candidates are supposed to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

