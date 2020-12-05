Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

UK police release men on bail in Liverpool bribery probe

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:32 am
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British police said Saturday that five men, one of whom is believed to be the mayor of the northwest English city of Liverpool, have been released on bail after being arrested over allegations of bribery and witness intimidation linked to building contracts.

Joe Anderson, 62, was reportedly detained on Friday and taken to a police station for questioning. The force did not name the men, in keeping with U.K. policy that suspects are not identified until they are charged, but gave their ages as 25, 33, 46, 62 and 72.

Merseyside Police said in a statement Saturday that the five people “arrested in connection with offenses of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation on into building and development contracts in Liverpool have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.”

Anderson has been Liverpool’s elected mayor since 2012. He has gained national prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Liverpool and other northern cities especially hard, making many media appearances as local authorities across the north battled with the British government over restrictions and financial support.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Liverpool City Council said Friday that it was co-operating with Merseyside Police but added: “We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

British media say that Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has suspended Anderson following his arrest.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit