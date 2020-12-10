FINANCIAL MARKETS

Shares mostly lower in Asia after tech-led drop on Wall St

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after weakness in technology companies’ shares led an overnight decline on Wall Street.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.5% and the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo gave up 0.2%. In South Korea, the Kospi edged 0.1% lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.7%.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 0.8% to 3,672.82, as losses in technology companies outweighed gains in industrial, energy and materials stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4% to 30,068.81. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.9% to 12,338.95.

The Russell 200 index of small company stocks gave up 0.8%, to 1,902.15. Small company stocks have been outgaining the broader market this month and the Russell 2000 is holding onto a 4.5% advance.

CENSUS-HOUSEHOLD INCOME

Location, education propel Asian income growth in US

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — Asian American households saw the biggest income growth of any racial or ethnic group in the United States over the past decade and a half — almost 8%.

Figures released today by the U.S. Census Bureau also show that household income for Latinos grew by almost 6% over that time. Households led by non-Hispanic whites and Blacks had more stagnant income growth over the past decade and a half, respectively 3% and almost 2%.

Economists say a lot of the differences have to do with the job markets where Asian American and Latino-led households are concentrated — in the West, Southwest and urban areas.

FINANCIAL MARKETS-IPO MARKET

Blockbuster IPO market still calls for cautious approach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wall Street has rolled out the welcome mat for companies going public, boosting proceeds from initial public offerings to the highest level in six years.

Companies that have gone public this year have averaged a return of 53.8% above their IPO price, including a return of 23.4% after their first day of trading, according to Renaissance Capital, an IPO research provider.

Household names like DoorDash and Airbnb are the latest IPOs to whet investors’ appetite for solid returns. Still, individual investors should consider waiting to buy shares. About half of U.S.-based companies that went public from 2015 to 2019 were trading below their IPO prices a year later.

AIRBNB-IPO

Airbnb prices shares at $68 ahead of today’s IPO

UNDATED (AP) — Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut.

The home sharing company priced its shares at $68 apiece late Wednesday, giving it an overall value of $47 billion. Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO this year.

Starting today, it will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ABNB.” Airbnb’s listing comes a day after another San Francisco-based company, DoorDash, soared through its IPO. DoorDash shares jumped 78% top open at $182 Wednesday.

BIDEN-CABINET

AP sources: Biden to pick Katherine Tai as top trade envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Katherine Tai to be the top U.S. trade envoy. That’s according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss them publicly.

The role is a Cabinet position, and the Senate will vote on whether to confirm Tai for the position.

Biden’s selection of Tai, who is Asian American, reflects his promise to choose a diverse Cabinet that reflects the makeup of the country. Tai is chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and will be tapped as the U.S. Trade Representative.

UN-VACCINE NATIONALISM

UN chief warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’

UNDATED (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed.” He says that is leaving people in developing nations watching preparations for inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich countries and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated.

The U.N. chief has repeatedly called for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good” available to everyone on the planet.

The United Kingdom and Russia are already vaccinating people.

In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine could get a green light for emergency use in the coming days. The vaccine was approved by Canada on Wednesday.

FACEBOOK-ANTITRUST

US antitrust siege of tech widens with lawsuits vs Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — The giant tech companies whose services are woven into the fabric of social life are now the targets of a widening assault by government competition enforcers.

Regulators filed landmark antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, the second major government offensive this year against once seemingly untouchable tech behemoths.

The Federal Trade Commission and 48 states and districts sued the social network giant, accusing it of abusing its market power to squash smaller competitors and seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of Facebook’s prized Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services. The company’s conduct has crimped consumers’ choices and harmed their data privacy, the regulators charged.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

Virus-hit European economy likely to get stimulus shot

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank will decide today whether it will deliver more monetary stimulus.

Analysts think that could mean another half-trillion euros in bond purchases. The added help comes just in time as the winter wave of the pandemic is leading to more shutdowns.

Those bond purchases pump newly created money into the economy and keep borrowing costs low for cast-strapped businesses and governments.

The central bank for the 19 countries that share the euro as their currency could also launch more ultra-cheap, long-term loans to banks so they can keep lending to hard pressed businesses.

UNITED NATIONS-SHELL COMPANIES

UN urged to end abuses of anonymous shell companies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 20 organizations and several economists are urging the U.N. General Assembly on International Anti-Corruption Day to put an end to abuses by anonymous shell companies that cover up financial crimes. They said in a letter Wednesday that scandal after scandal over decades has demonstrated that “anonymous shell companies have been used to divert public funds, channel bribes and conceal ill-gotten gains.”

The signatories say the 193-member assembly’s decision to hold a special session on fighting corruption next June provides “a historic opportunity” to end the abuses.

The signatories said the best way to do this is for the General Assembly to establish “a central public register of companies and their ultimate beneficial owners, in addition to information on legal ownership and directors.” This information would enable “cross-border enforcement and the tracing of ill-gotten assets for confiscation and return”.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA-TRADE

China slaps more taxes on Australian wine amid tension

BEIJING (AP) —China’s government has announced additional import taxes on wine from Australia, stepping up pressure on its government amid a bitter diplomatic conflict over the coronavirus, territorial disputes and other irritants.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said an investigation concluded Australia improperly subsidizes wine exports, hurting Chinese producers. The ministry imposed a countervailing tax of 6.3% to 6.4%.

China, Australia’s biggest export market, already has effectively blocked imports of Australian wine by imposing taxes of more than 200%. Beijing also has blocked imports of Australian beef, wheat and other goods since Australia’s government expressed support for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

