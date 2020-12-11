FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on virus pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street sank following evidence the coronavirus pandemic’s damage to the U.S. economy is worsening.

Shanghai and Tokyo sank today while Seoul and Hong Kong advanced.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped 0.1% on Thursday after the government reported more people than expected applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Investors have been encouraged by progress in development of a coronavirus vaccine. But that optimism has been dented by rising infection numbers in the United States and some other markets and renewed curbs on business.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

Congress stuck as McConnell torpedoes emerging COVID-19 deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Republican senators won’t support a key compromise. It includes a slimmed-down liability shield for companies from virus-related lawsuits in exchange for adding $160 billion for cash-strapped states and cities that Democrats want.

The hardened stance from McConnell creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package. Now a legislative pile-up is threatening today’s deadline to pass an unrelated government funding bill by midnight or risk a shutdown starting Saturday.

Talks are continuing.

MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates flat; 30-year at 2.71%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were unchanged this week, remaining at record low levels against the backdrop of an economy punished by the pandemic.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan remained at 2.71% from last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.26%.

Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages. But home sales have stalled as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.

CLIMATE-GLOBAL EMISSIONS

World carbon dioxide emissions drop 7% in pandemic-hit 2020

UNDATED (AP) — New calculations show the world’s carbon dioxide emissions plunged 7% in 2020 because of the pandemic lockdowns. Thursday’s study says 37 billion tons of the main heat-trapping gas has been put in the air this year. That’s about 3 billion tons less than last year.

United States emissions are down 12%. European carbon pollution is 11% lower. China’s emissions only went down 1.7%.

Scientists say this drop is chiefly because people are staying home, traveling less by car and plane, and that emissions are expected to jump back up after the pandemic ends. Ground transportation makes up about one-fifth of emissions of carbon dioxide, the chief man-made heat-trapping gas

EUROPE-CLIMATE

EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have reached a hard-fought deal to cut the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels, avoiding a hugely embarrassing deadlock ahead of a U.N. climate meeting this weekend.

Following night-long discussions at their two-day summit in Brussels, the 27 member states today approved the EU executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century, after a group of reluctant, coal-reliant countries finally accepted to support the improved goal.

MEXICO-CENTRAL BANK

Mexico president wants central bank to buy up dirty cash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The party of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has raised a storm of criticism with legislation aimed at forcing the country’s central bank to be buyer of last resort for all the U.S. cash that enters the country.

The Bank of Mexico and opposition groups said Thursday that they worry such a requirement would violate the bank’s autonomy and also leave it open to acquiring cash from drug cartels. The bill was approved late Wednesday by the Senate, and must still be approved by the lower house of Congress.

López Obrador’s Morena party says it is meant to ensure migrants can send money home in cash. The party says that if foreign cash builds up in Mexico, it might disrupt currency markets and hurt migrants trying to send money home.

CUBA-CURRENCY

Cuba’s president to drop its dual currency system Jan. 1

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s president says the government will unify the island’s monetary system on New Year’s Day, closing the door on more than 25 years with two national currencies in circulation.

Cuba will revert to using its peso, which has an official exchange rate of 24 for a U.S. dollar. It will drop the convertible peso, which is worth about $1.

Over time, the communist government used the two currencies to set extremely low prices for goods and services considered basic rights and extremely high prices for others considered luxuries, creating distortions that hindered economic growth. It also bred resentment at Cubans who worked in tourism and had access to the stronger currency.

Currently, Cuba is suffering a severe economic crisis arising from its unproductive economy and sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure the government.

CHINA-AUTO SALES

China’s auto sales rise in November, but down for the year

BEIJING (AP) — An industry group says China’s sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans rose by double digits in November as the country recovered from the coronavirus pandemic but were below pre-virus levels for the year.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers says sales in the industry’s biggest global market rose 11.6% over a year earlier to 2.3 million. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 12.6% to 2.8 million, holding steady at October’s growth rate. From January to November, passenger vehicle sales were off 7.6% from the same period of 2019, at 17.8 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 20.6% to 4.7 million. Full-year sales look set to decline for a third year after hitting a peak in 2017.

HONG KONG-JIMMY LAI

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Local media are reporting that Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city’s national security law, amid a widening crackdown on dissent.

Local broadcaster TVB says that Lai was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security. He is the most high-profile person to be charged under the law since it was implemented in June.

Police say in a statement that they arrested a 73-year-old man under the national security law, but did not name him.

US FILM-DISNEY

Disney plans to stream a galaxy of Star Wars, Marvel series

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a galaxy’s worth of new streaming offerings on Thursday, including plans for 10 “Star Wars” series spinoff and 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+.

But even as Disney emphasized its expanding streaming portfolio, the company said it remains dedicated to releasing many of its big-budget spectacles in movie theaters.

In a virtual presentation for investors, Disney chief executive laid out super-sized ambitions for its direct-to-consumer efforts, leaning heavily on some of the company’s biggest brands. Disney says that Disney+ subscribers worldwide have reached 86.8 million, up from 74 million last month.

