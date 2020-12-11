FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks extend losses as virus aid languishes in Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in midday trading on Wall Street as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded while a surge in virus cases threatens to inflict more damage on an already battered economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, further backing off the record high it set on Tuesday. It is now on track for a weekly loss after two weeks of solid gains. Investors have been hoping for another financial lifeline to help cushion the latest blow from COVID-19 to people, businesses and state governments. However an emerging $900 billion aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has essentially collapsed because of continued partisan bickering.

PRODUCER PRICES

Inflation still a no-show, US wholesale prices up just 0.1%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in November as weak demand caused by the pandemic continues to keep inflation at extremely low levels. The Labor Department says the increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September. But even with those gains, wholesale prices are up just 0.8% from a year ago, far below the Federal Reserve’s target for annual price increases of 2%.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

Congress passes 1-week funding bill to avert gov’t shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has passed a bill to fund the government for another week, giving lawmakers time to reach agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill. The Senate approved the funding extension by voice vote Friday afternoon. The House had passed the same bill earlier in the week. An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed, but negotiators now have another week to reach a deal on new virus aid.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE

FDA head expects vaccine emergency use soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has told Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine following a positive recommendation by government advisers. That’s according to a statement Friday from FDA head Stephen Hahn, which came less than an hour after President Donald Trump tweeted Hahn complaining that FDA “is still a big, old, slow turtle.” A U.S. government advisory panel yesterday endorsed the coronavirus vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNtech (by-AHN’-tek). The panel concluded that the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older. FDA approval is expected within days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN-VACCINE

GSK, Sanofi say COVID-19 shot won’t be ready until late 2021

LONDON (AP) — Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi say their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until late next year as they seek to improve the shot’s effectiveness in older people. The companies said Friday that early-stage trials showed the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in older adults, demonstrating the need to refine the product so it protects people of all ages. GSK and Sanofi, based in London and Paris, respectively, said they were confident of the vaccine’s ultimate success due to positive results from other tests.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TREATMENT STUDY

Study: 2-drug treatment helpful for coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — Doctors are reporting that a two-drug treatment is helpful for COVID-19 patients who need extra oxygen. Adding the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib (ba-rih-SIH’-tih-nihb) to the antiviral medicine remdesivir (rehm-DEHZ’-ih-veer) helped these patients recover eight days sooner than for those given remdesivir alone. The study involved more than 1,000 people with the coronavirus. The medicines have been recommended since September. Full results published by the New England Journal of Medicine show the benefit was greater for those needing oxygen or other respiratory support short of a breathing machine. Serious side effects and new infections also were fewer in the combo treatment group. One of the drugs treats rheumatoid arthritis and an overreacting immune system, which can lead to serious problems in some coronavirus patients.

MUSIC-TOURING-SALES

Pollstar: Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Concert trade publication Pollstar says the coronavirus pandemic has cost the live events industry more than $30 billion in lost revenue this year. Pollstar says the industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses. In March hundreds of artists announced that their current or upcoming tours would need to be postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the year’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours list with $87.1 million grossed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK

Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban to limit virus spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in New York City. The Democratic governor announced the restrictions Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climbed in the city. The governor’s order comes despite opposition from the beleaguered restaurant industry, which warned of holiday season lay-offs at a time when the federal government has yet to pass additional COVID-19 relief. As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-CONFUSING MESSAGES

California’s health order falling on many deaf ears

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California health officials are urging the state’s residents to stay home as much as possible because of a coronavirus surge taxing the state’s hospitals. But the most recent stay-at-home order allows Californians to do many more activities than the March shutdown that made the state a model on how to respond to the virus. People have been buying Christmas trees, shopping for groceries and hitting the gym since the orders took effect Monday in Southern California and much of the Bay Area and Central Valley. Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer is warning of catastrophic consequences if more people don’t heed orders to stay home and within their own household members.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOLIDAY SHIPPING

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

NEW YORK (AP) — A number of retailers, including J.C. Penney, Lowe’s and Kohl’s, are telling shoppers they need to place their online orders soon or else pay expedited shipping fees if they want to get their packages delivered in time for the holidays. The earlier-than-usual deadlines come as more people turn to online shopping during the pandemic, creating a logjam for shipping companies as well as delivery delays. For some retailers like H&M and Lego, the deadlines have already passed. One expert estimates that a majority of retailers have pushed up deadlines by at least a day or two, with about a quarter moving them up at least a week or more. Meanwhile, behemoths like Walmart, Target and Amazon haven’t made any major changes.

BREXIT

Businesses plead for Brexit deal as trade talks remain stuck

LONDON (AP) — British trucking firms, supermarkets and other businesses are imploring the government to strike a last-minute trade deal with the European Union, as the two sides’ leaders tell their citizens to brace for New Year upheaval in the U.K.-EU trading relationship. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is a “strong possibility” that negotiations on a new economic relationship to take effect Jan. 1 will fail. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have set a Sunday deadline to decide whether to keep talking or prepare for a no-deal break. Von der Leyen said Friday that “we have not yet found the solutions to bridge our differences.”

BRITAIN-MASTERCARD

Mastercard may have to pay billions in UK class action

LONDON (AP) — Mastercard could have to pay U.K. consumers as much as 14 billion pounds ($18.5 billion) after the country’s Supreme Court allowed a class-action lawsuit against the credit-card company to move forward. The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a competition tribunal to reconsider its decision to block a lawsuit alleging that Mastercard overcharged businesses that accepted the company’s credit and debit cards. These fees were then passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices, the suit claims.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.