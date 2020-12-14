FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia shares trend higher; Japan data offsets Wall St losses

UNDATED (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia today, shrugging off a weak close last week on Wall Street after Japan reported a strong improvement in business sentiment.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney, but fell in Hong Kong and Seoul.

The quarterly “tankan” survey by the Bank of Japan showed business sentiment has improved sharply as the economy recovers from a year-long recession. The main measure of business conditions of large manufacturers rose to minus 10 from minus 27.

U.S. stock indexes pulled further away from their recent highs on Friday as prospects for another aid package from Washington faded.

JAPAN ECONOMY

Japan ‘tankan’ business survey shows optimism over recovery

UNDATED (AP) — A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan shows business sentiment has improved sharply with expectations that the economy is recovering from a year-long recession. The BOJ’s “tankan” released today shows rebounds in all categories, both manufacturing and nonmanufacturing companies, large and small.

The main measure of business conditions of large manufacturers rose to minus 10 from minus 27, while business sentiment among large non-manufacturers such as service industries rose to minus 5 from minus 12. The actual results were better than forecast.

The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those saying they are positive.

TREASURY DEPARTMENT HACKED

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers broke into the networks of the Treasury and Commerce departments as part of a global cyberespionage campaign revealed just days after a leading cybersecurity firm said it had been breached in an attack that industry experts said bore the hallmarks of Russian tradecraft.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm are investigating what experts and former officials say appears to be a large-scale penetration of U.S. government agencies — apparently the same months long cyberespionage campaign that also afflicted the prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye.

Federal agencies have long been attractive targets for foreign hackers looking to gain insight into American government personnel and policymaking.

COVID-19 VACCINES

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

UNDATED (AP) — The first of many COVID-19 vaccine doses are making their way to distribution sites across the United States, as the nation’s pandemic deaths approach the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

The rollout Sunday of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the FDA, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.

The first of two shots are expected to be given in the coming week to health care workers and nursing home residents.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials have arrived. Trudeau tweeted a picture of them being taken off a plane. Canada’s health regulator approved the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech (by-AHN’-tehk) last Wednesday. The Canadian government recently amended its contract with Pfizer so that it would deliver up to 249,000 doses this month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-STATES

Budget toll from virus hits both Democratic, GOP-led states

UNDATED (AP) — A hang-up for some congressional Republicans in passing another coronavirus relief package is a request for tens of billions of dollars to go directly to state and local governments.

Government leaders say they need the money to compensate for the drop-off in tax revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but some in the GOP see the aid as a “bailout” for states run by Democrats.

A recent Moody’s Analytics report found that states and cities face a collective shortfall of $450 billion over the next two years without additional federal relief. That includes many Republican-led states, from Alaska to Texas.

SAUDI ARABIA-SHIP EXPLOSION

Explosion reportedly strikes ship off Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A shipping firm says an explosion on a tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jiddah port was caused by the ship being “hit from an external source.”

BW Group identifies the damaged vessel as the BW Rhine tanker. It says the incident happened early this morning. Saudi officials have not acknowledged the blast. BW Group says all 22 sailors on board the ship escaped unhurt.

The explosion comes after a mine attack last month that damaged another tanker off Saudi Arabia and which authorities blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Houthis have used sea mines before in their long war against a Saudi-led coalition.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.