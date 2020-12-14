FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street rallies following worst week since Halloween

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street as the country’s first vaccinations against COVID-19 have the end of the pandemic slowly materializing into hazy sight.

Investors are also waiting to see if government officials can deliver any progress on separate negotiations happening in Washington and on the other side of the Atlantic. If successful, the talks could give markets a further boost.

The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher in midday trading, with the majority of stocks in the index climbing. The rally follows up on the index’s 1% slip last week, which was its worst weekly performance since Halloween.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATIONS

First vaccinations administered

UNDATED (AP) — The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway with health workers getting the first shots.

“Relieved” is the reaction of a nurse who got vaccinated early today. Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments, as boxes of precious frozen vials arrive at locations around the country.

The injections begin an effort to try to beat back the coronavirus — a day of hope amid grief as the nation’s death roll nears a staggering 300,000. How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it’s their turn sometime next year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA

Canada administers vaccine

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has administered its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals.

Three personal support workers, a registered nurse, and a registered practical nurse who work at the Rekai Centre nursing home are among the first to receive it.

Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Sunday night and plans to give them to about 2,500 health-care workers.

Residents of two long-term care homes Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN

London area to go on highest level of restrictions

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary says London and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions starting Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital.

Matt Hancock said Monday that a new variant of the virus may be to blame. He added that the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London and nearby Kent and Essex. He said that in some areas, cases are doubling every seven days.

He told lawmakers that the surge of COVID-19 cases in southern England may be associated with a new variant of coronavirus. He didn’t provide details about the virus variant, but stressed there was nothing to suggest it was more likely to cause serious disease, or that it wouldn’t respond to a vaccine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NETHERLANDS

Dutch leader announces tough new nationwide virus lockdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has imposed a tough new nationwide lockdown, saying schools, nonessential shops, museums and gyms will close down at midnight until Jan. 19.

Rutte said in a televised address to the nation Monday that “the Netherlands for five weeks is going into lockdown.”

GOOGLE-OUTAGE

Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents.

Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the U.S. Monday The vast majority of those people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site Downdetector.

The disruption provided an early jolt on the East Coast for parents who were waking children up for school. Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs.

The problem appeared to clear up just before 8 a.m.

UAW-SCANDAL SETTLEMENT

UAW, US Attorney reach deal to reform union after scandal

DETROIT (AP) — An independent monitor will help root out corruption in the United Auto Workers union’ and members will decide if they will vote directly on the union’s leadership under a reform agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The deal was announced Monday in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption. It holds off a possible federal takeover of the 400,000-member union.

The monitor will stay in place for six years.

The union has been in the throes of the scandal for over five years as the government probed bribery and embezzlement in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including two former UAW presidents.

BREXIT

EU chief negotiator still sees hope to clinch EU-UK deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday he still firmly believes that a post-Brexit trade agreement is possible, and whittled down the major outstanding disputes to be settled ahead of the New Year to just two.

Britain said that the negotiations, currently in Brussels, could continue for some time yet. Barnier said the nine-month negotiations had come down to finding settlements on fair-competition rules and fishing rights, no longer mentioning the issue of mechanisms for resolving future disputes.

With traffic jams already hampering access to cross-Channel ports like Dover in England and Calais in France, one analyst said the time pressure should start to have an impact.

HUNTINGTON-TCF BANK MERGER

Huntington and TCF in $6B tie-up as more regionals merge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Huntington Bank will absorb Detroit’s TCF Financial in an all-stock deal worth $6 billion, the latest in a string of tie-ups that have led to a crop of new, larger U.S. regional banks.

Huntington, with $120 billion in assets, outsizes TCF, which has assets of around $50 billion in assets.

The TCF brand will be changed to Huntington, and Detroit’s TCF Center will be renamed after Huntington in the coming years. That said, Huntington has pledged to maintain TCF’s presence in Detroit, including its plans to occupy a skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Detroit that will contain TCF’s commercial lending business.

APPPLE-PRIVACY PROTECTIONS

Apple’s app stores open new privacy window for customers

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple will begin spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhones and other products made by the trendsetting company.

The additional disclosures will begin to appear in apps made for iPads, Mac computers and Apple’s TV streaming device, as well iPhones. Apple announced the changes were coming six months ago as part of an effort to help its customers gain a better understanding of how apps monitor their activities.

The increased transparency about the collection and handling of personal information is designed to help people make more informed decisions about which apps they choose to use.

