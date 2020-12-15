FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street tries again to snap losing streak, pushes higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street are making another run at breaking their losing streak, and the S&P 500 is up 0.8% in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

The market has dropped for four straight days amid uncertainty about whether Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more aid to the struggling economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke late Monday about the urgency of such support. Hopes are also rising for the economy’s prospects as regulatory approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent.

Another big gain for Wall Street’s most influential stock, Apple, also helped steady the market.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

US industrial production up 0.4% in November with auto boost

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased 0.4% in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declines.

The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9% increase in October. Even with the gains, industrial output is still about 5% below its level in February before the pandemic hit.

Manufacturing was up 0.8% in November, its seventh consecutive monthly gain, with last month’s increase boosted by a rebound in auto production. Output in the mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 2.3% while utility output fell 4.3%.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EUROPE

European vaccine approval expected soon

BERLIN (AP) — After days of pressuring the European Union’s medical regulator, Germany’s health minister said Tuesday that he has received assurances that the European Medicines Agency will approve a coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 23.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday he “welcomed” German media reports that said EMA would finalize its approval process of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 23, instead of at a Dec. 29 meeting.

“Our goal is an approval before Christmas,” Spahn said. “We want to still start vaccinating this year.”

Spahn would not say from whom he had received the confirmation and the EMA could not immediately be reached for comment on exactly when it would release its findings on the approval process.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOME TEST

Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light

WASHINGTON (AP) — A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on U.S. store shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the first kit that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. Regulators granted use for a similar home test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription.

The test kit from an Australian company allows users to swab themselves and get the results at home in about 20 minutes. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results. The company says it will have 3 million tests available next month.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE

Family members who own Purdue to appear before Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of the Sackler family have agreed to make a rare public appearance to take questions from a congressional committee that is investigating the role of the company they own, Purdue Pharma, in fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The agreement to appear Thursday headed off the possibility of the U.S. House Oversight Committee issuing subpoenas. The committee is likely to have questions about Purdue’s settlement with the U.S. Justice Department last month.

While OxyContin’s maker faces penalties and forfeitures totaling more than $8 billion, no individuals admitted to crimes.

ELI LILLY-GUIDANCE-ACQUISITION

Lilly lays out 2021 expectations, gene therapy acquisition

UNDATED (AP) — Shares of Eli Lilly started climbing Tuesday after the drugmaker laid out a better-than-expected revenue forecast and plans to buy a young company developing a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment. Lilly also projected a 2021 earnings range that brackets average Wall Street expectations.

The Indianapolis-based maker of diabetes treatments said it will spend about $880 million on Prevail Therapeutics. The deal could wind up costing more than $1 billion depending on drug approvals. New York-based Prevail was founded in 2017. The biotech company has several potential treatments in early stages of development but no products yet on the market.

EUROPE-TECH REGULATION

EU, Britain to toughen rules, fines for tech giants

LONDON (AP) — Big tech companies face hefty fines in Britain and the European Union if they treat rivals unfairly or fail to protect users on their platforms, in proposed regulations unveiled Tuesday.

The EU outlined its long-awaited sweeping overhaul of digital regulations while the British government released its own plans to step up policing of harmful material online, signaling the next phase of technology regulation in Europe. Both sets of proposals include specific measures aimed at the biggest tech companies. Some of the rules allow for fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual global revenue.

BLADE-GOING PUBLIC

Blade set to liftoff; urban heli-taxi to go public in 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Urban helicopter taxi company Blade will become a public company after a merger with Nasdaq-listed Experience Investment Corp. The companies made the announcement today.

The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2021, will give the company an equity value of $825 million. Proceeds from the deal total $400 million, which includes cash from Experience and $125 million from private investment.

Other investors include entertainment moguls Barry Diller and David Geffen.

Upon closing, Experience will change its name to Blade Urban Air Mobility. Shares in Experience rose more than 7% in midday trading to $10.98.

SWEDEN-H&M SALES

Virus resurgence hits H&M sales, cuts promising recovery

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish fashion retailer H&M says its sales fell 10% in the fourth quarter as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled consumer spending, cutting short a promising recovery seen in the third quarter.

The Stockholm-based company said sales for the full fiscal year, which runs for the 12 months through November, were down 18%. The company will report its full fourth quarter earnings in January.

LEGOLAND-FLORIDA EXPANSION

Legoland theme park in Florida plans expansion, new rides

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides.

Plans filed with the city nearest the attraction show that Legoland will add about 4.5 acres to its resort near Winter Haven. The plan comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has rocked Florida’s tourism industry.

A rendition of the new area shows at least six rides or attractions and a large building, possibly a restaurant. Exact details haven’t been revealed. Legoland Florida has expanded repeatedly since opening in October 2011.

Legoland operates eight theme parks around the world.

