FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks trade higher on stimulus talks, remain near records

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher on Wall Street as investors remain optimistic that Washington will deliver another round of financial support for the economy and as vaccines begin slowly rolling out to the public. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in midday trading, hovering above its record high. Wall Street has been more hopeful that Congress is getting closer to striking a deal that will give a financial lifeline to people and businesses as the economy shows signs of stalling. The Labor Department, in another worrisome sign, reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose to 885,000 last week, the most since September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

US jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000 as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy’s recovery from its springtime collapse. The number of applications increased from 862,000 the previous week. It showed that nine months after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs as the pandemic forces more business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home. Before the coronavirus erupted in March, weekly jobless claims had typically numbered only about 225,000. The far-higher current pace of claims reflects an employment market under stress and diminished job security for many.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

Final stretch on COVID-19 economic relief, but no deal yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators on the long-delayed $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package are working through a handful of remaining hold-ups. They’re laboring to seal a final agreement to deliver additional help to businesses and the unemployed and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans. Negotiators are working on a package that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits. There’s intense pressure for a deal. Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people and a new jobless claims report Thursday brought bad news. Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE

2nd COVID-19 vaccine gets public review ahead of US decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second COVID-19 vaccine is moving closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic. A panel of independent experts is meeting Thursday to discuss the vaccine made by Moderna. The panel’s review for the Food and Drug Administration is the next-to-last step before the agency decides whether the shots can be used on an emergency basis. The FDA staff issued a positive review earlier in the week, confirming the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. If the panel gives a thumbs-up, the FDA is expected to give the green light within hours or days. A Pfizer vaccine got the go-ahead last week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EU-VACCINE

EU agency moves forward meeting on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s medicines agency announced Thursday that it has moved forward a meeting to consider authorizing a coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna for use in the 27-nation bloc. The Amsterdam-based agency, which is meeting Monday to consider authorizing a vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and German company BioNTech for use in the EU, had scheduled a meeting to discuss the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 12, but that has now been brought forward to Jan. 6. The decision came after Moderna sent that last package of data on the vaccine needed for the agency to assess it for the EU market.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA-VACCINE

Russia’s vaccine rollout draws mixed response

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has received a wary response. There are reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care workers and teachers. Kremlin officials and state-controlled media touted the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine as a major achievement after it was approved in August. But among Russians, skepticism reflects concerns about how it was rushed out while still undergoing final-stage testing to ensure its safety and effectiveness. Its developers say study data suggests the vaccine was 91% effective. Russia’s top independent pollster showed 59% of Russians were unwilling to get the shots for free. Russia, a nation of 146 million, has recorded more than 2.7 million confirmed cases and more than 48,000 confirmed deaths.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE

Family behind OxyContin attests to its role in opioid crisis

UNDATED (AP) — Members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma have acknowledged the drug had a role in the opioid crisis but have stopped short of apologizing or admitting wrongdoing. Two members of the Sackler family appeared before a congressional panel Thursday. It marks a rare appearance in a public forum for the Sacklers, who’ve faced increased scrutiny in recent years over Purdue Pharma’s role in the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Activists had been waiting to hear them field tough questions. Kathe Sackler and David Sackler agreed to testify after the committee’s chairwoman, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, threatened to issue subpoenas. Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper says watching them testify made his “blood boil.”

GOOGLE-LAWSUIT

38 states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google

DENVER (AP) — A group of 38 states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. The lawsuit, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. by states represented by bipartisan attorneys general. The case is the third antitrust salvo to slam Google during the past nine weeks as the Department of Justice and attorneys general from across the U.S. weigh in with their different variations on how they believe the company is abusing its immense power to do bad things that harm other businesses, innovation and even consumers who find its services to be indispensable.

The lawsuit was joined by the attorneys general of dozens of states including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

BIDEN-CABINET

Biden picks regulator Michael Regan for EPA administrator

UNDATED (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked an experienced but not widely known state regulator, Michael Regan of North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. He was one of several contenders whose name emerged only in recent days. Biden’s pick was confirmed Thursday by a person familiar with the selection process. This person was not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

BORDER WALL

Construction of border wall leaves blown-up mountains, toppled cactus

GUADALUPE CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Government contractors are igniting dynamite blasts in the remote and rugged southeast corner of Arizona, forever reshaping the landscape as they pulverize mountaintops. The pace to build President Donald Trump’s border wall has picked up in his last weeks in office. It’s created environmental damage, the worst of it along Arizona’s border. Century-old saguaro cactuses have been toppled, and ponds with endangered fish are shrinking. Recent construction has sealed off the last major undammed river in the Southwest. It’s more difficult for desert tortoises, the occasional ocelot and the world’s tiniest owls to cross the boundary. The Trump administration says it’s protecting national security, citing it to waive environmental laws.

FLORIDA WETLANDS

US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The federal government has granted Florida’s request for wider authority over wetlands. The move long sought by developers and Republicans removes key layers of federal scrutiny over developments projects that could make it easier for builders to obtain permits for construction projects on Wetlands. The action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency came under immediate fire by environmentalists who vowed legal challenges, arguing that the state’s inventory of wetlands are now at risk. Florida accounts for about a fifth of the country’s wetlands. Authority over wetlands would shift to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection just days before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

CHICKEN FARM FIRE

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire has killed nearly a quarter-million chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers. The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns each containing up to 80,000 chickens caught fire early Thursday at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m. The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes. The farm is about 40 miles north of Tampa and is one of many Cal-Maine operates. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BREXIT

European lawmakers set new deadline for post-Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament issued on Thursday a three-day ultimatum to Brexit negotiators to strike a trade deal if they are to be in a position to ratify an agreement by the end of the year when the U.K. leaves the European Union’s tariff-free single market and customs union. With negotiators still in Brussels trying to find a way through a series of issues that have bedeviled talks for months, European lawmakers said they will need to have the terms of any deal in front of them by the end of Sunday if they are to organize a special gathering before the end of the year. Though the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until Dec. 31. A failure to reach a deal would likely lead to chaos on the borders at the start of 2021 as tariffs and other impediments to trade are enacted by both sides.

EU-GOOGLE-FITBIT

EU clears Google’s $2.1B takeover of Fitbit, with conditions

LONDON (AP) — EU regulators have cleared Google’s plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit after the company promised to silo off user data and not use it for advertising. The U.S. tech giant also pledged to ensure Android phones can continue working with other smartwatches and wearable devices and that health and fitness apps would still be able to access Google and Fitbit data. Google made the commitments, which last for at least 10 years, to get approval from the EU after the bloc’s competition watchdog launched an-depth investigation of the $2.1 billion deal. Human rights and consumer groups had called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy and antitrust concerns.

