FINANCIAL MARKETS

US stocks slip from records as wait continues for Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are slipping from their record levels as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in afternoon trading, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights. Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more support for the economy has helped put the S&P 500 on track for a 1.1% gain this week. So has enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package are committed to sealing an agreement in hopes of passing the legislation this weekend. The pressure is on. Government funding lapses at midnight Friday and a partial, low-impact shutdown would ensue if Congress fails to pass a stopgap spending bill before then. That’s not guaranteed, since some Republicans might block the stopgap measure to keep the pressure on if the talks haven’t borne fruit. But all sides appeared hopeful that last-minute wrangling wouldn’t derail the legislation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-VACCINES

COVID-19 vaccine starts rolling out to members of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with top leaders of the U.S. House and Senate getting the shots this week and the top Capitol doctor urging all members of Congress to join them. The Capitol physician informed members on Thursday they’re all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines. He asked all members to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they’d receive the shots right away. Several other members of Congress have expressed an eagerness to get the vaccine, as part of efforts to show their constituents it’s safe.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP

Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine during a White House event aimed at convincing skeptical Americans that the vaccines are safe. Pence’s wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also got the vaccine on Friday during the event that was televised. In remarks after his shot, Pence called the speed with which the vaccine was developed “a medical miracle.” The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 in the United States. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also are going to be vaccinated in public, but it’s unclear when President Donald Trump will be administered the shot.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SECOND VACCINE

US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. stands on the verge of adding a second vaccine to its arsenal as the coronavirus outbreak descends deeper into its most lethal phase yet. The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health, and a decision could clear the way for its use as early as Monday. Health workers and nursing home patients began getting a Pfizer-BioNTech (by-AHN’-tehk) vaccine earlier this week. Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ANTIBODY DRUGS

Demand is low for COVID-19 antibody drugs but shortages loom

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. health officials rushed out supplies of COVID-19 medicines that may help infected people stay out of the hospital, but now see an astonishing lack of demand in many states. The drugs supply antibodies to help people fight off the coronavirus but must be given soon after infection to do much good. Red tape, staff shortages, testing delays and skepticism are keeping patients and doctors away from them. Only 5% to 20% of available doses have been used. Yet doctors also are preparing for potential shortages in the future as cases rise. Many hospitals have established lotteries to determine who will get what is expected to be a limited supply of the drugs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINTER TRAVEL

Winter travel raises more fears of viral spread

UNDATED (AP) — Tens of millions of people are expected to travel to family gatherings or winter vacations over Christmas. That’s despite pleas by public health experts who fear the result could be another surge in coronavirus cases. In the U.S., AAA predicts that about 85 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, most of them by car. That would be a drop of nearly one-third from a year ago, but still a massive movement of people in the middle of a pandemic. Experts worry that Christmas and New Year’s will turn into super-spreader events because many people are letting down their guard.

FAA-FACE MASK FINES

FAA seeks fines against passengers for rows over face masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two airline passengers who got into disturbances after allegedly not wearing face masks now face potential fines. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it is seeking civil penalties of $15,000 and $7,500 over two separate incidents. Both happened in August. In one, a passenger on an Allegiant Air flight is accused of yelling at a flight attendant, hitting him and grabbing his phone while he was telling the captain about the passenger’s behavior. In the other incident, on a SkyWest Airlines flight, the FAA says a passenger took off their mask, bothered other passengers, and groped a female flight attendant.

US-CHINA-CHIPMAKER SANCTIONS

US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration blacklisted China’s top chipmaker Friday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s access to advanced U.S. technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency won’t allow such technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary. SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese government. Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the so-called Entity List for allegedly being involved with the Chinese military, human rights violations, theft of trade secrets and the push to claim territory in the South China Sea.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China’s leaders say tech growth top priority amid US tension

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has called for faster technology development to increase the country’s economic independence amid tension with Washington that has disrupted access to computer chips and other high-tech components. In a statement following a meeting to set economic priorities for the coming year, party leaders said China also needs to improve control over its industrial supply chains and increase consumer demand to support self-sustaining economic growth. President Xi Jinping’s (shee jihn-peengz) government is showing increasing urgency about developing Chinese competitors in electric cars, telecoms, biotech and other fields as a path to prosperity and global influence. The ruling party wants to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, which it sees as a strategic weakness.

BREXIT

EU says EU-UK trade talks face ‘last attempt’ to fix fish

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt” to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal and to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the only way to get a deal if for the 27-nation bloc to compromise since “the U.K. has done a lot to try and help.” EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it would be “a very serious and somber situation” if a deal falls through, with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake. The European Parliament has set a Sunday night deadline for the talks.

JAPAN-MAURITIUS-OIL SPILL

Japan operator says human error caused Mauritius oil spill

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused an extensive oil spill off the coast of Mauritius says the accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles closer to shore than planned so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines says its investigation showed the accident was caused by human error, including inadequate nautical charts, navigation systems and risk awareness. The company said it will invest about $4.8 million to enhance safety measures. Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the oil spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.

