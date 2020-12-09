On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
US govt, states bring antitrust action against Facebook

By MARCY GORDON and MICHAEL R. SISAK
December 9, 2020 2:55 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators asked Wednesday for Facebook to be ordered to divest its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services as the U.S. government and 48 states and districts accused the company of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.

The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“It’s really critically important that we block this predatory acquisition of companies and that we restore confidence to the market,” James said during a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

