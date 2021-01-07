On Air: Federal News Network program
7 charged with felonies in vandalism to federal buildings

By The Associated Press
January 2, 2021 11:10 am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people are facing felony charges after at least two federal buildings in Philadelphia were vandalized on New Year’s Eve and the discovery of what police said were Molotov cocktails and other suspicious devices.

Officers reported spotting about 50 people, all in black, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, police said. And a man was seen throwing a brick through the windows of a federal building and courthouse shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

Damage to the federal building was estimated at $3,000. Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled on walls, a sheriff’s van was defaced and several windows were broken, police said.

Adam McVicker, 25, of Coatesville, is accused of throwing the brick and is charged with criminal mischief and related counts, as are Dustin Callahan, 24, of Farmingdale, New Jersey; Allison Donohue, 23, of Wallingford; and Josey Augustine, 31, of Royersford.

Additionally, Jacob Robotin, 25, of Willow Grove; Sydney Miller, 22, of Philadelphia; and Meredith Tooker, 26, are charged with attempted arson and risking a catastrophe, along with other counts including conspiracy.

Robotin was carrying a glass jar with a fuse that had “a strong flammable odor,” as well as a plastic container with white powder labeled “Fire Starter,” police said.

Miller had bottles with liquids that had “a chemical smell,” police said.

Chief Inspector Mike Cram said Friday that “numerous Molotov cocktails” and other devices were recovered.

Court documents listed the Defender Association of Philadelphia as representing all but Miller and Tooker, for whom no attorney was listed; a representative of the association Saturday did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. Listed or working numbers for Miller and Tooker couldn’t be found Saturday.

