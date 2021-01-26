On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Appeals court orders new Dakota Access environmental review

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 1:19 pm
< a min read
      

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the ruling of a district judge who ordered a full environmental impact review of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Following a complaint by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April 2020 that a more extensive review was necessary than the one already conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile (1,886 kilometer) pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The tribe, which draws its water from the river, says it fears pollution.

Tuesday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit does not require the pipeline to stop operating or be emptied of oil.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

The Dakota Access pipeline was the subject of months of sometimes violent protests in 2016 and 2017 during its construction. The tribe continued its legal challenges against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois in June 2017.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth