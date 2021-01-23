On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 8:06 pm
2 min read
      

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The FBI and local police are investigating an explosion early Saturday at a Los Angeles-area church that had been the target of protests for its anti-LGTBQ message.

Officers responding around 4:30 a.m. initially thought a vandal had broken the windows of First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, said Lt. Christopher Cano of the city’s police department. Officers then noticed smoke coming from inside, he told reporters at the scene.

“Then we realized that the windows were not smashed, that they had actually blown out from some type of explosion,” Cano said.

No injuries were reported, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. Officials didn’t immediately detail the extent of the damage inside the church east of downtown Los Angeles.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

FBI technicians are working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and the El Monte Police Department during the initial investigation, Eimiller said.

She said it was premature to call the incident a hate crime, but “that’s always going to be considered as a theory when a house of worship is attacked.”

Calls to First Works Baptist Church were unanswered Saturday.

Protestors have repeatedly targeted the church headed by Pastor Bruce Mejia, who has condemned same-sex relationships.

A statement on it website says: “We believe that homosexuality is a sin and an abomination which God punishes with the death penalty.”

Mejia’s sermons and the church’s stance were called hate speech during public comments at an El Monte City Council meeting, according to the Mercury News.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit advocacy organization specializing in civil rights litigation, listed the church on its 2019 watch list of “anti-LBGTQ hate groups.”

An online petition by a group called Keep El Monte Friendly that calls for the church to be kicked out of the city had more than 14,000 signatures as of Saturday morning.

        Read more Government News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
1|25 Customer Contact Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DC office of USCIS swears in Army Spc. Jun Cho as a new citizen after he traveled to provide Inauguration support