Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

By ZEKE MILLER
January 25, 2021 11:03 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O’Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump’s doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president.

The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

O’Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden’s doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden’s request. He remained Biden’s physician while assuming a role on the faculty of George Washington University.

The White House said O’Connor was being commissioned by the president but was not rejoining the military. He is the first non-active duty doctor to serve as physician to the president in almost three decades.

Conley faced intense scrutiny over his lack of transparency during Trump’s illness with COVID-19. Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said at the time that Trump’s condition was worse than Conley had let on.

