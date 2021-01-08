Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

Bush family’s Texas home eyed for national park designation

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:40 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas house where former U.S. President George W. Bush spent his childhood is under study for possible designation as a national park, the National Park Service said Friday.

In a statement, the service said it has scheduled a Jan. 26 virtual meeting to review a special resource study on what has been named the George W. Bush Childhood Home. George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara Bush and their children lived in the Midland, Texas, home from November 1951 to November 1955.

Congress directed the study in 2019. A comment period on the project closes on Feb. 28.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department