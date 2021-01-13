On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

China pledges to help Indonesia in fight against coronavirus

By EDNA TARIGAN
January 13, 2021 8:56 am
1 min read
      

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged Wednesday that China will help Indonesia fight the coronavirus by sharing its experiences, providing vaccines and supporting the Southeast Asian country as it begins to produce them domestically.

“Despite the sharp increase in the demand for vaccines, we still overcame difficulties and did not hesitate in response to Indonesia’s need to provide vaccines to our friends in Indonesia,” Wang told reporters after meeting in Jakarta with Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.

Indonesia has received 3 million doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine and raw materials for 15 million doses that are to be produced in Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo on Wednesday was given the first vaccination after the government approved the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine for emergency use and began efforts to inoculate millions of people in the world’s fourth most populous country.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Indonesia has recorded more than 846,000 coronavirus cases, the most in Southeast Asia, and over 24,600 deaths.

Wang, who is on a trip to Southeast Asian countries, said his visit to Indonesia was aimed at “cementing our strategic trust and pursuing COVID-19 response and development cooperation as the two priorities.”

He said China is prepared to continue cooperating with Indonesia in vaccine purchases and manufacture “to support Indonesia in building itself into a regional production hub.”

Indonesia also has agreements with other vaccine companies including Novavax and AstraZeneca, though none of their products has arrived in the country yet.

Marsudi said Indonesia is seeking self-reliance in its pharmaceutical industry.

“Regarding this plan, Indonesia is open to cooperating with China and other countries,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires