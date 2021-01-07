Trending:
GOP’s Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia runoff

By BEN NADLER
January 7, 2021 6:25 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Thursday conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in one of two Georgia Senate runoffs that will give control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

Loeffler, who was appointed to the position a year ago to replace outgoing Sen. Johnny Isakson, posted a video to social media Thursday evening saying that she had called Warnock to congratulate him.

With his victory in Tuesday’s election, Warnock becomes the first African American from Georgia elected to the Senate.

Jon Ossoff beat Republican David Perdue in Georgia’s other Senate runoff.

The two Democrats’ wins, along with President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia in November, mark a shift in Georgia politics, which have been dominated by Republicans in recent years.

