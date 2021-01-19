On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, recovering some of last week’s losses and pulling closer to their record highs.

Technology, communication services and health care stocks accounted for much of the rally, though energy sector companies notched the biggest gain. Household goods makers, real estate and utilities were the only laggards.

Markets have been rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and expectations that Washington will soon try to deliver another round of economic stimulus.

On Tuesday:

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 rose 30.66 points, or 0.8%, to 3,798.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 116.26 points, or 0.4%, to 30,930.52.

The Nasdaq composite gained 198.68 points, or 1.5%, to 13,197.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 27.94 points, or 1.3%, to 2,151.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 42.84 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 324.04 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 308.90 points, or 2.4%.

        Read more Government News news.

The Russell 2000 is up 176.28 points, or 8.9%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Army Virtual Tactical Day Serving Fort...
1|20 Do More with Less
1|20 Introduction to Power BI
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain